Ahead of the night search operation in the Naxal affected areas in Chhatisgarh, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel informed about the different types of improvised explosive device (IED) mechanism used by the naxals. The IED's can be planted in few seconds on the probable routes, said the CRPF personnel. The IED's are of two types, first type is self operated by the naxals and the second is victim operated, the personnel added.