As India celebrates the 74th Republic Day on January 26, Republic reported LIVE from the CRPF Radar Station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam. Celebrating the special day, Republic captured CRPF Quick Action team on camera in which they can be seen demonstrating their ability.

Elaborating on the CRPF’s Quick Action team’s training, the assistant commander said, “The temperature is in minus but our attitude is positive, with this we will always fight the obstacles. This is also a part of our training that we can't take temperature as an excuse. Winter obviously brings a lot of challenges, but with our morale up we can make everything possible.”

Watch Republic's exclusive report from historic 181 BN CRPF Radar Station in Jammu and Kashmir:

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26. The day is celebrated to mark the occasion on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making India a republic and replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India.

The major Republic Day celebrations took place in the national capital at the Kartavya Path in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Republic Day is also celebrated in state capitals and other cities across India, with parades, patriotic songs, and cultural performances.