CRPF Receives Sticky Bomb Threat Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Security Upped In J&K

Ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, the Jammu and Kashmir police have received a bomb threat, triggering a security alert at the site.

Devender Yadav, DIG CRPF said jawans have been sensitized about the sticky bomb threat and arrangements are being made with the help of various agencies to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

He said officials and agencies have been put on alert in the area of responsibility. The annual pilgrimage is scheduled from June 30 to August 11 after a break of two years from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 43-day yatra is scheduled to start from the traditional twin routes 48-km trek from Nunwan to the cave shrine from Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and a 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

8 lakh pilgrims to undertake Amarnath Yatra

The administration is preparing to welcome about eight lakh pilgrims during the yatra this year. The registration for the Amarnath Yatra began on April 11.

Last week, a coordinating conference was held at the headquarters of the Kilo Force under the Chinar Corps to address the security and administrative issues.

In a bid to make the pilgrimage incident-free, security forces have decided to deploy an anti-drone system for the Yatra. According to officials, during the Amarnath Yatra, anti-drone systems will be deployed in such a manner that it covers both the routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.

Amarnath temple is a Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is located at a height of 3,888 metres (12,756 ft). The cave, which is located in Lidder Valley, is surrounded by glaciers and snowy mountains and is covered in snow for the majority of the year, with the exception of a brief period in the summer when it is open to pilgrims. The Mahamaya Shakti Peetha, which resides in the Amarnath cave, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, or temples, scattered around South Asia that commemorate the location of the Hindu deity Sati's fallen body parts.