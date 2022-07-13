CRPF Seizes Major Cache Of Arms Of Maoists In Bihar; Second Major Recovery In A Month

The CoBRA battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered AK series reflex, 250 ammo, 65 IEDs and 495 detonators during various operations in the jungles of Gaya, Bihar, the CRPF said on July 13. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second major arms haul by the CRPF since last month, when the central paramilitary force had recovered a huge cache of arms in Lohardaga, Jharkhand.

The seized arms and ammunition includes one AK series of rifle, 250 ammo, 65 pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 446 Series IED, 101 Can IED and 495 detonators.

Second major arms and ammunition haul in a month

The arms recoveries were made on the basis of a tip-off. CRPF, last month, had made a similar recovery in the adjacent state of Jharkhand. In three separate joint search operations, the central agency had recovered six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) of 2 Kg each, 2 bundle wires, 40 pieces of MSeal packets and 421 rounds of live cartridges.

These operations were also done based on a tip-off, wherein the searches were conducted at the specific locations in Chapal, Jurni and Guni villages.

On specific inputs, the CRPF’s 158 battalion troops jointly with the state police conducted searches at around 10 am at the Chapal village under the Serendag police station and recovered 289 rounds of live cartridges. The second search operation was done at 12.30 pm in the Guni village, where six IEDs and 40 pieces of MSeal packets were seized.

Amarnath cloudburst: Multi-agency operations saved 123 people

In the aftermath of the cloudburst tragedy, which triggered flash floods in the area around the cave, over 16 people died. However, the security agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police saved the lives of 123 people in the relief and rescue operations that ensued after the cloudburst.

Addressing a press conference, Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal said, “The main air operations started around 8 am on July 9. The main assets we used were 4 MI 17, 4 Cheetas were also mobilised and two fix wing assets, which helped in getting manpower and other assets from other parts of the country. Despite the bad weather, we managed to complete 112 missions, we rescued 123 people and also carried 7 mortal remains back to Srinagar. On July 9, we carried 500 food packets and approximately 29 tonnes of relief and rescue material was flown in."

Image: PTI, Representative