CRPF Starts Producing Affordable And Quality PPEs In Delhi; Read Details

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has set up Stichting units in its Delhi camp to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Northern Sector Staff Camp is producing around 400 suits a day. IG CRPF, Raju Bhargava said that the suits were aimed to help those working on front lines.

The production unit at CRPF North Camp, Delhi is making a huge contribution in the fight against Coronavirus. There are dozens of jawans working in shifts at the camp for the production of suits, masks and gloves. The PPE kit, which makes a difference of life and death for those working on ground zero is being stitched at the RK Puram camp. What makes this unique is the cost of production.

"There are two kinds of fabric in the market which are used for making PPE kits. One is Non-Woven Fabric and the other is Spun Bound Fabric. The Sound Bound is 15 times costlier than the Non-Woven ones. What we are producing here costs Rs. 450 per suit and if see the quality, it is better than those available in the market. The market made non-woven fabric PPE kit has low GSM which ranges between 40-80 but the one made at our camp has 100 GSM", said Raju Bhargava, IG, CRPF explaining the cost and qualities of the kits.

The suit is laminated from inside and works as waterproof preventing the flow of contaminated liquids inside as the virus also spreads through touching any fluid from the affected area/person. The CRPF is planning to produce more kits for doctors, paramedics and people working at various quarantine centres.

Aim to produce 4 lakh masks

"Not only suits, but we are also stitching masks here. At least 4,000 cloth masks will be distributed to our jawans who are moving out of their campus for deployment duties", said the IG, CRPF.

The production centre also plans to stitch 3 poker masks. They have set a target of producing around 4 lakh masks while maintaining the Government of India standards for any such production. These masks would be distributed to CRPF units deployed all over India.

