CRPF Sub-inspector Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand

A CRPF sub-inspector was injured on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in a forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, an official said.

The injured CRPF man was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident occurred in the forest near Anjanbeda village under the Muffasil Police Station limits when a team of security personnel was conducting the operation, he said.

Banned CPI (Maoists) was suspected to have planted IEDs in the forest of West Singhbhum district, the SP mentioned.

“The injured sub-inspector of the 197 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was identified as Insar Ali. His condition was reported stable,” he said.

The security personnel recovered some IEDs from the spot, which have been defused by a bomb disposal squad, the SP said, adding that the “search operation in the forest is underway".

Notably, a 13-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday in an IED explosion in a forest under the Goilkera Police Station limits of the district.

The boy was referred to the Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, where he has been undergoing treatment, another official said.

The incident had taken place when Chief Minister Hemant Soren was holding a review meeting on development work with senior officials in the West Singhbhum district headquarters -Chaibasa - about 30-35 km from the place of the blast.

Two villagers were killed in two separate explosions of IEDs planted by red-rebel outfits under the Tonto Police Station limits of the district in November and December last year.

