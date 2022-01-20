CRPF To Procure 100 Belgian Shepard Dogs To Assist In Anti-insurgency Operations In J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be procuring a new batch of 100 Belgian Shepard Malinois (BSM) dogs to assist their operational units in Maoist-affected locations along with Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with news agency ANI, a senior CRPF officer informed that 100 new pups will be procured for their K9 unit and will be trained at the Bengaluru-based Dog Breeding and Training School of CRPF.

"The operational units of CRPF deployed in the improvised explosive device (IED) prone region of LWE and Jammu and Kashmir are pressing hard for providing of K9 teams. CRPF is in process for procurement of pups of Belgian Shepard Malinois (BSM)".

"They are adding more dogs into the force as more and more battalions are deployed in Naxal affected areas and J&K. After the training, the dogs will be deployed in all operational areas", an officer told ANI.

Dogs to be trained to detect explosives

These dogs will reportedly be brought to the training centre at 45 days of age and their training will begin after they cross 90 days of age. Social attraction, following, restraint, social dominance, elevation dominance, retrieving, touch, sound and sight sensitivity along with stability will be the factors these dogs will be trained for.

The officer also revealed that every battalion deployed in areas affected by Maoists has 14 dogs as their sniffing power offers the biggest advantage. During patrolling, these dogs move ahead of the team and detect if there is an ambush, explosives, or landmines.

"BSM is the best police dog in the world. It is a tried and tested breed. Different organisations use different breeds as per their requirement. Some forces use labrador and cocker spaniel as they are public friendly dogs used for sniffing in metro, airports and other public places", the officer further told ANI.

Status of left-wing extremism in J&K

In a recent instance, a bunker of CRPF was attacked by extremists, armed with pistols, in the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The offence caused zero casualties and an investigation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

This attack was followed by an IED blast in the Kulgam district on January 18, barely a day before the latest attack. Before this, a 10 kg IED was recovered by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF, on January 15, during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

(Image: ANI)