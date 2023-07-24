CRPF Trooper Dies After Being Hit By Train In Kashmir's Anantnag

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper on Monday morning was killed after being hit by a moving train in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. An official from the railway department told Republic Media Network that a CRPF trooper was hit by a moving train in between Sadura and Ananthnag and was critically injured.

The officer, however, said the injured trooper was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Railway Official Kashmir Zone identified the deceased trooper as Ravinder Kumar of C-96 BN.

Meanwhile, a police officer told Republic Media Network that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been set into motion.