CRPF Officials Organise 10-day Rally Encouraging Women To Join Armed Forces

In a bid to promote women empowerment in the country, the women personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) participated in a cycle rally from Statue of Unity in Kevadiya to Navi Mumbai. The 10-day cycle rally commenced on International Women's Day March 8 and will culminate on March 18. Priti Sheni, CRPF Inspector said "We want to give a message to other women that they are no less. All women can come forward and compete. I urge women to come and join the force as it gives an opportunity for women to move forward."

"To mark the day of International Women Day, the women officers of CRPF had started this rally from Statue of Unity in Kevadiya," Anand Patil, a senior officer said. He also said that the aim of the rally is to promote women's education, women empowerment, and women's progress.