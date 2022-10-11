CRPF's 'Bastariya Battallion' Recruitment Drive In Chhattisgarh Receives Good Response

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in order to strengthen its 'Bastariya Battallion' - specialised in jungle warfare - kicked off a recruitment drive in the three districts of South Chhattisgarh - Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

The 10-day drive organised from October 10 - 20, is aimed at hiring over 400 candidates for the rank of constable for general duty in the CRPF's 'Bastariya Battallion', formed in 2016-17 to leverage and recruit the local youth who have the knowledge of the regional language, topography, demography and culture, for strengthening the force's intelligence collection and operations.

Drive received 'overwhelming response': CRPF

CRPF officials said, "The drive received an overwhelming response from the local youths who are participating in huge numbers with a strong desire to serve the nation." The step to relax the physical eligibility criteria for the local candidates to join the CRPF triggered a good response, said a senior CRPF official.

"The overwhelming response is the result of the move adopted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ease the eligibility criteria for local youths from Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma so that they could join the CRPF," a senior CRPF official told on condition of anonymity.

Notably, four months back, the Centre eased the educational conditions for the local youth to join the CRPF, according to which in June 2022, the Union cabinet relaxed the eligibility criteria for the tribal youths from the three Naxal-affected districts of Chhattisgarh - Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma, to join the CRPF.

Cabinet relaxes educational, physical criteria for tribal youth to join CRPF

The Cabinet approved its proposal "to relax requisite minimum educational qualification from Class 10 to Class 8 for the recruitment of 400 candidates as Constable (General Duty) in the CRPF from three districts of south Chhattisgarh, namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma".

The government subsequently also introduced concessions for the local youth in terms of educational criteria, to further facilitate joining the central force however it didn't yield results as many could not fulfil the criterion of 10th pass qualification.

Under the new eligibility criteria, the candidates will still have to fulfil the condition of having passed Class 10 however the responsibility of facilitating them with clearing the 10th examination, will remain with the CRPF.

New recruits will be inducted into CRPF after Class 10 clearance

The MHA stated the new recruits will only be confirmed in the service after clearing Class 10. "Thus formal education will be given to these recruits and CRPF will extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period," the MHA had said earlier.

As per a CRPF officer, the height of the Bastar tribals is generally shorter, compared to other tribals and they are also very lean, "So, despite the Centre relaxing its norms they failed the qualifying criteria," said the government, so as to enhance the chances of recruitment, they relaxed the physical requirements like reducing the height threshold from 160 cm to 155 cm; chest measurement was capped at 73.5 cm instead of 75 cm. The weight requirement was also relaxed.

IMAGE: PTI