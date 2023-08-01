CRPF's CoBRA Unit Transforms For Deployment In Kashmir's Battle Against Terrorism

The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialized unit known for its expertise in jungle warfare to combat armed Naxals. Over the years, CoBRA commandos have played a crucial role in tackling Naxal insurgency in various States, including Bihar, where the presence of Naxals has been diminishing. However, recent developments indicate a shift in their role as they undergo training to counter terrorists in both urban and rural areas. This transformation comes as plans are underway to deploy them for operations in the sensitive region of Kashmir.

The 205 CoBRA battalion, currently deployed in Bihar, is at the forefront of this strategic change. The unit is undergoing rigorous training to equip itself to tackle terrorists in both urban centres and rural areas. The move aims to enhance operational capabilities and widen the scope of action of CoBRA commandos beyond their traditional theatre of jungle warfare. As part of this transition, the commandos are receiving training under various units operating in Jammu and Kashmir, known for their volatile security situation.

CoBRA Commandos in Kashmir: A strategic deployment

With their specialized skills in jungle warfare and now acquiring expertise in handling urban and rural terror scenarios, the CoBRA commandos are slated to be deployed in the strife-torn region of Kashmir. The valley has been grappling with terrorism and insurgency for several decades, necessitating the presence of highly trained forces to combat the threats effectively. The CoBRA commandos' deployment to Kashmir aligns with the CRPF's efforts to bolster its counter-terrorism measures in the region.

As part of the strategic deployment, the trained CoBRA commandos will be stationed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. They will become integral members of the Valley Quick Action Team (QAT), a specialized unit tasked with swiftly responding to terror-related incidents and ensuring the safety and security of the region. The QAT operates with speed and precision, carrying out targeted operations against terrorists to maintain law and order.

CoBRA Commandos' unique advantage in Kashmir

CRPF's Valley QAT commandos in action | Image: Twitter/@crpfindia

The CoBRA commandos' specialized training in jungle warfare provides them with a unique advantage in the challenging terrain of Kashmir. While other forces in the region may lack similar experience, the CoBRA unit's expertise in operating effectively in dense forests and remote areas can prove to be a valuable asset in anti-terror operations. Their adaptability and combat readiness are set to make them a formidable force in countering terrorist activities in Kashmir.

CRPF and its divisions: Safeguarding India's internal security

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is India's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), responsible for maintaining internal security and law and order in various States and Union Territories. It operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and plays a vital role in tackling insurgency, terrorism, and other internal security challenges. Notably, the paramilitary force is divided into three specialized units- Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Valley Quick Action Team (Valley QAT).

CoBRA Commandos use jungle foliage for camoflauge | Image: Tiwtter/@crpfindia

One of the significant divisions of the CRPF CoBRA was created in 2009. It specializes in jungle warfare and anti-Naxal operations. Its primary mission is to engage and neutralize Naxal insurgents in the affected areas. The force is well-trained in guerrilla warfare, counter-insurgency tactics, and handling Improvized Explosive Devices (IEDs). Over the years, CoBRA commandos have demonstrated exceptional bravery and operational excellence in various anti-Naxal operations, earning them accolades and recognition for their dedicated service.

As CoBRA commandos expand their role to counter terrorists in Kashmir, they exemplify the CRPF's commitment to adapt and enhance its capabilities to address the evolving security threats faced by the nation. With their highly specialized training and combat experience, the CoBRA commandos are set to play a critical role in safeguarding India's internal security and territorial integrity.