Crucial GoM Meet Discusses COVID Feedback From States; Recommendations To Be Sent To PM

A crucial government meeting is currently underway with respect to the country's preparedness on the COVID-19 pandemic at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, as per sources. The government meeting is said to be chaired by Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance along with Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is the fifth meeting by the Group of Ministers (GoM) since the lockdown began on March 25.

The meeting is said to be held on discussing how to improve the State and Centre coordination, as per sources. The ministers in attendance are said to have picked feedback from States to discuss and form policy. The ministers present in the meet are in charge of specific States.

Sources also reveal that fixing the supply chain is one of the top priorities as well. The recommendations from this meeting will be submitted to PM Modi for further action, reveal sources.

Previously the Group of Ministers (GoM) had met on Friday to discuss COVID-19 and had reviewed the management strategy for coronavirus hotspots and clusters, and the availability of testing kits in the country. The GoM, which is headed by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, was informed by officials that 170 districts are being put in the 'red zone' (hotspots) category. India is currently in a lockdown till May 4 and has reported 14,378 positive cases, while the death toll stands at 480.

