Crucial Meet In Kashmir On National Highway Security, Upcoming G20 Meet And Amarnath Yatra

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Saturday reviewed Kashmir’s security situation on National Highway and preparation for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar at the end of May this year.

"Threat of VBIEDs & other modes of potential terror attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was also discussed threadbare," said a Police officer who was a part of the meeting.

"All agencies of security forces are working in a joint synergy. We have recently formulated a new security plan for the national highway and upcoming high-profile G20 meeting and AmarnathYatra," he said.

"Adequate security arrangements are in place to foil the enemy plans," Vijay Kumar added.

While reviewing the preparation for the G-20 Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May, Kashmir Police Chief, Vijay Kumar, asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for the successful conduct of the event.

The meeting which lasted more than four hours was attended by the Army’s GOG VF, IG CRPF, IG BSF, JDIB, all 5 sector commanders of the Army, DIG police, DIG CRPF, SSB, ITBP, CID and 4 SSsP of south attending.

Pertinently, it's for the first time in 3 decades. The Jammu and Kashmir police claim that the number of active terrorists in the Kashmir valley has been brought down to 28.

Kashmir Police Chief, Vijay Kumar, said only 28 local terrorists are active in Kashmir Valley, which is at an all-time low since the start of terrorism.

In a bid to strengthen its anti-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) had also ordered a seizure of movable and immovable property of those fanning terrorism in Kashmir.

"This move from JKP has helped to control terrorism on the ground. People on the ground find it difficult to give shelter to terrorists, as they (people) know well that if found involved, their properties can be seized, " said a local from south Kashmir while wishing anonymity.

This week (on Monday), National Investigation Agency attached two properties of the sons of Hizb ul Mujahideen supreme commander and chairman of United Jehad Council Syed Salahuddin in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir.

The action is seen as another blow to Hizb Supreme Commander and a warning to those who try to support terror outfits.