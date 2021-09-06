Crucial To Investigate Origin And Mode Of Transmission Of Nipah Virus: AIIMS Professor

Amid the feared outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the top health agencies in the country have sounded the alert. With the death of a 12-year-old and six more infections reported with minor symptoms in Kerala, the AIIMS top officials have asserted the need to discover the source of transmission of the virus, which is originally discovered in bats. The alert comes in, as the Nipah virus is fatal and highly contagious and has evolved itself to infect humans as well. In humans, high mortality and morbidity rates of the Nipah virus have been observed in the past.

Taking note of the present situation in Kerala, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Professor, Department of Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that the contagious disease is a zoonotic disease and scientifically it is very important to understand its origin and transmission to mitigate any further mutations.

"Important to investigate the origin & source of transmission of the virus": AIIMS Professor

While speaking to ANI, Dr Biswas informed that the Nipah virus is transmitted by the bats, as fruit bats are the carriers of the said virus. "Fruit bats are the carriers of the virus, and they are the main cause of transmission. Fruit bats live in a specific geographical territory. If they fly to other places, naturally this virus can be transmitted. We don't have a specific treatment for the disease," he said.

"Spillover of the virus can also occur in domesticated animals"

He further informed that the risk of further transmission is not only to the human species, but the fruit bats can also transmit the deadly disease to domestic animals like cats, horses, goats, etc. "In the past, we have seen and observed in India, that the fruit bats can also transmit it to our domestic animals like pigs, goats, cats, horses, and others. So, the jumping of this virus from animals to humans is very dangerous, and is what we call a spillover," he added.

"Once the human transmission begins, virus becomes more contagious; human- to- human transmission extends"

Stressing that it is pivotal at this stage to investigate the source of transmission, the AIIMS professor said, "So, we have to understand that this is a very serious disease and is associated with high morbidity and mortality." He also added, "Once this virus gets into human circulation, it starts to transmit from human-to-human and the transmission is so fast, that it can spill over. Therefore, it is important to identify the source in the beginning. As indicated, most of the time, we have found that the transmission is from fruits bats."

"Eating unwashed fruits can be a possible mode of transmission of virus"

He speculated that eating raw, unwashed fruits can be one of the major causes of spillover, "Eating the fallen half-eaten fruits, that too without washing them, is a very dangerous habit. We have had two Nipah virus outbreaks before this one; once in Kerala, once in West Bengal. During the last outbreak, about 90 per cent of the infected persons died. Then in 2019, we had just 1 case of the virus, and now in 2021, we have got another case, a very fatal one. So, it is important to understand why is it happening," Biswas said. He added that the problem is a global one and several other countries near the Indian territory, like Bangladesh, have had repeated outbreaks of the virus.

About Nipah virus

The Nipah virus can cause a variety of symptoms in people, ranging from asymptomatic infection (subclinical) to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. It is also reported to induce fever, muscular discomfort, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea in addition to respiratory sickness, as per Word Health Organisation (WHO). Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family disseminate the Nipah virus. Humans and animals both do not have access to treatment or vaccines. Supportive care is the primary treatment for humans. The incubation time is considered to be between 4 and 14 days. According to the WHO, an incubation period of up to 45 days has been documented. There is currently no vaccine or cure available to protect against this virus.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI/ Pixabay)