Crude Bombs Found In Bengal's Murshidabad; Shocking Find Follows Bomb Attack On BJP MP

Ahead of the eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal, once again crude bombs were shockingly recovered in the state on Thursday. Drum crude bombs were found in Samsergunj of the Murshidabad district, a day after a dozen bombs were hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's office. The bombs also increased suspicion as they were recovered on the same day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengal's Purulia. The police have initiated an investigation.

On March 9, around 200 crude bombs were shockingly recovered from Bhangar constituency's Tarahediya Village of South 24 Parganas district. As the political battle in the state intensifies, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. The 294 seats Bengal Assembly will witness the first phase of polls on March 27, with results to be declared on May 2.

Bombs hurled at BJP MP's office

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by Trinamool Congress goons. He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy in Delhi said that the party will approach the Election Commission regarding the Jagaddal incident.

PM Modi addresses public rally in Purulia

PM Modi addressed a public rally in West Bengal at 11 am on Thursday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) marathon Election campaigns in the two poll-bound states - he's due to to campaign in Assam at 3 pm. BJP's campaign strategy's goal is to put an end to the Trinamool Congress' (TMC's) 10-year rule in Bengal and to remain in power in Assam.

Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021

ECI increases Security

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to beef up security in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of North and South 24 Parganas, considering them the most sensitive areas. The ECI has also decided to withdraw a section of the personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CPAF) from other districts and deploy them in the city and the two districts. 18 companies of CAPF have been allotted for both South and North 24 Parganas districts. Ahead of polls, the security personnel are now engaged in area domination and confidence-building exercises.