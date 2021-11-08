Cruise Drug Bust Informant KP Gosavi's Custody With Pune Police Extended; NCB May Want Him

The custody of NCB's drug bust case independent witness Kiran Gosavi, who was arrested in a cheating case by the Pune police, has been extended on Monday. As per ANI, Kiran Gosavi will remain in the custody of the Pune Police for one more day. The witness was remanded to 8-day police custody till November 8 after he was nabbed post a long manhunt. A lookout order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail, the police had said.

The extension of Gosavi's custody comes at a time when the NCB SIT, investigating the 'extortion' case against Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, was expected to summon him next. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) - has accused him of demanding Rs 18 crore to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. KP Gosavi's selfie with Aryan after his arrest had added fuel to the rumours.

Mumbai Police to probe case against Gosavi

Apart from the Pune Police, sources have informed Republic TV that the Mumbai police will also take cognizance of complaints by Advocate Kanishk Jayant against KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gabha and Amir Furniturewala in a separate case. Jayant had filed an e-complaint with the Commissioner of Police in October accusing them of 'acting as public servants' for the purpose of extortion. He had attached the claims presented by NCP leader Nawab Malik against FTV India headKashiff Khan and demanded that immediate legal action be taken against all of them, including Gosavi, under IPC, NDPS and IT Act, among others. The SIT team is likely to get in touch with him.

KP Gosavi sent to Pune Police custody

A Pune court has sent Kiran Gosavi to 8-days of police custody in connection with a 2018 cheating case. After his arrest, the Pune City Police added Section 465 and Section 468 of IPC accusing Gosavi of allegedly forging several documents and using them in multiple places. Accusations against him date back to 2019, when the Pune city police had declared him 'wanted' in the case. He went missing and resurfaced only on October 2, police sources said. On October 31, a third police case was lodged against him under Sections 420,409,506(2),120(b) of IPC & Arms Act 3(b) for threatening victims and unleashing a conspiracy.