Cruise Drug Bust: Witness Prabhakar Sail Yet To Appear Before NCB; 5 Officials Examined

NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh on Friday said that the agency has been conducting an inquiry for the past three days at an independent place and has examined five officials and three private witnesses, collecting various documents and evidence. Calling him a critical witness, Singh said that the agency is trying to contact independent witness Prabhakar Sail. On Kiran Gosavi, the officer said that NCB will go to court, as he is in police custody.

"Sameer Wankhede was examined the other day and he has submitted certain documents and we're analysing that. We've asked for certain more documents and will associate him again if required," the NCB Deputy Director General said.

NCB grills Sameer Wankhede for 3 hours

A five-member NCB team led by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh is probing bribery allegations against Sameer Wankhede. On October 24, Sail had alleged that the anti-drug agency officials made him sign several blank papers at the NCB office in connection with the cruise drugs bust. Sail claimed that he overheard Rs. 25 crore extortion deal which was brought down to Rs. 18 crore. Of this, Rs. 8 crore was to be given to Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

On October 27, Wankhede was questioned for three hours by NCB. The central agency said that Wankhede will be the investigating officer in the cruise bust since no evidence has been found against him.

In his letter, Gyaneshwar Singh wrote, "In response to an affidavit dated 23.10.2021 filed by Prabhakar Sail and then placed before the media in respect of NCB Mumbai Cr No. 94/21, the Director-General, Narcotics Control Bureau has constituted a Special Enquiry Team (SET). This team is enquiring the charges levelled in NCB Mumbai Cr No. 94/21 as alleged in the affidavit filed by Prabhakar Sail."

NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh also wrote to Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale and urged him to present Sail before the NCB for questioning. The special inquiry team said that they tried to serve notice to Prabhakar Sail for questioning. However, so far, he has skipped the summons.