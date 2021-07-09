Cryptocurrency Racket: MP SIT Books 4 People For Money Laundering With Pak, China Links

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested four people and unearthed five modules of an international cryptocurrency racket. According to reports, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the case have found out that money worth Rs 50 crores was transferred. In addition, the SIT also found out the racket's links with China and Pakistan. Speaking to Republic TV, the head of the Cyber Cell SIT spoke briefly about the racket.

Madhya Pradesh Police SIT busts Cryptocurrency Racket

Vaibhav Srivastava, the chief of the Cyber Cell SIT informed Republic TV that one and a half months ago, a person complained that he had been duped of Rs 97-98 lakhs through an online trading mode. The person was duped by a phishing link and a fake website for spices trading. Following that Srivastava's team began the investigation and found out that there were five modules of this racket. However, the SIT chief also added that the modules were disjointed and not inclined to each other.

"The modules have created a system through which this amount of fraud is being siphoned off across the international boundaries of India to Pakistan through cryptocurrency," said Srivastava

He added that the module starts from the Delhi-Gurgaon area while one module comprises of Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries. He added that these professionals usually create shell companies and various current accounts of these companies in various banks. This is then further handed over to the persons who come across in this investigation as the larger picture - the fifth module which is the mastermind module.

"There is another module in Gujarat and in Mumbai that had phishing links, fraud email addresses, and web pages through which they lure the public into the transactions and get money into the Delhi modules. The other module then siphons off the money from the accounts and get it into the accounts of crypto traders who are based at various places,"

The SIT has unearthed three such crypto traders modules located in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka. The crypto traders then create a wallet on WazirX and convert the INR into Tether. The SIT chief further added that the Tether is then transferred to another account, an international account named Binance situated in the Cayman Islands which is a tax haven.

"After transferring the Tether to another wallet in Binance, a person's identity which was established as a Pakistani traded these which finally transferred to Pakistan. This is the money trail unearthed till date," he added

International links to the racket

The SIT chief confirmed that after 40 days of investigation, it has been established that the money goes to a Pakistani person. However, the investigation is still on to figure out what the money is being used for. As for the Chinese links with the racket, the SIT is still investigating and so far everything that has been unearthed is based on evidence, Srivastava added. He also said that the team is still investigating in order to find out the end usage of money.

"We are suspecting that there is definitely some usage as the money has gone out of the country. However, the end usage cannot be predicted right now as we need to have some evidence," said Vaibhav Srivastava

The team is also trying to investigate and find out the exact amount of money involved as other modules may already be working. So far, the authorities have seized digital documents, certificates, laptops, and mobiles. Moreover, the SIT chief has also informed that the modules were targetting good cryptocurrency traders. The team is still investigating the other victims who were targeted. The team is hoping to get a clearer picture as the investigation continues into this case.