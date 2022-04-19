Cryptocurrency Risks Involve Terror Financing, Money Laundering: FM Sitharaman At IMF Meet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called "money laundering" and "its use for terror financing" the biggest risk of cryptocurrency amid the pioneering fintech revolution. Her statement came at a time when she was addressing a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

"I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror," she said further adding that regulation seems to be the only answer for using such technology and it will have to be so adapted that it is not behind the curve but on the top of it.

"And that's not possible if one country thinks that it can handle it, then it has to be across the board" she added. Notably, the Union Minister's statements came at a time when speculations are on a rise regarding the future of cryptocurrency in India. Earlier this year, in the Union Budget 2022 tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman, taxation of cryptocurrency was also brought under the Bill 2022 through which Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) including digital gold, central bank digital currency, and any other traditional digital assets will be taxed at 30%.

🔴 LIVE NOW: A panel discussion on the policy challenges and opportunities of #DigitalMoney to the international monetary system. #CBDC https://t.co/JznM8apoGt — IMFLive (@IMFLive) April 18, 2022

Finance Minister to attend a line of meetings in Washington

Notably, the Finance Minister is presently in Washington to attend the International Monetary fund and World Bank spring meetings following which she will also attend the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and meeting of the central bank chiefs. On day one of her visits, she participated in a high-level panel discussion "Money at a Crossroad" which was hosted by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva who in her opening remarks said that it is a one-way street in which digital money is going to play a bigger role.

India has the largest startup ecosystem...1 in 4 startups belong to fintech & are increasingly becoming unicorns. 20 unicorns belonging to fintech in last 2-3 years. Digital adoption rate in India as of 2019 was 85%.



- Smt @nsitharaman during panel discussion by @IMFNews in US. pic.twitter.com/hilZ0snKWE — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) April 19, 2022

Sitharaman also highlighted India's performance in the digital world and the government's efforts to build the digital infrastructure framework over the last decades, further stressing the increase of the digital adoption rate in India, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: ANI/Unsplash