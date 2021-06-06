CSIR & Laxai Life Sciences Begin Clinical Trials Of Niclosamide Drug For Treating COVID-19

In a bid to bolster the fight against COVID-19, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences Private Limited on Sunday initiated clinical trials of repurposed drug Niclosamide. As per the Ministry of Science & Technology, the trial will be a multi-centric, phase-II, randomized, open-label clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Niclosamide for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The safety profile of Niclosamide, as per the Ministry, has been tested over time and has been found safe for human consumption at different dose levels, and has been extensively used in past for the treatment of tapeworm infection in adults as well as children.

'Generic affordable drug, easily available in India'

Director-General of CSIR Dr. Shekhar C Mande expressed his happiness over the SEC recommendations to conduct this Phase II clinical trial using Niclosamide, which he said, "is a generic, affordable drug, easily available in India and therefore, can be made available to our population."

Advisor to the Director-General of CSIR, Dr. Ram Vishwakarma took the opportunity to highlight some details about Niclosamide. He asserted that in a screen to identify drugs that can inhibit syncytia formation, Niclosamide was identified as a promising repurposed drug by a research group from King’s College, London, who collaborated in this project. "The syncytia or fused cells observed in the lungs of patients with COVID-19 probably results from the fusogenic activity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Niclosamide can inhibit syncytia formation."

He then went on to cite another collaborative research between CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, and NCB, which demonstrated," Niclosamide is also a potential SARS-CoV2 entry inhibitor blocking the viral entry through the pH-dependent endocytic pathway." Having cited two types of independent research, he asserted that Niclosamide has now emerged as a promising drug candidate for a clinical trial in Covid-19 patients.

CEO of Laxai Dr. Ram Upadhayaya informed that realizing the potential of Niclosamide, efforts were initiated last year itself to undertake clinical trials. Having received approval from the drug regulator, the clinical trial has been initiated this week at different sites and is expected that the trial will be completed within 8-12 weeks. He said, "Based on successful clinical evidence generated during clinical trials in Indian studies, emergency use authorization may be sought so that more treatment options are available to COVID-19 patients."

COVID-19 situation in India

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 cases in India continue to show a downward trend. On Sunday, the country reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, and with this, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339 and the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, while the recovery rate improved to 93.67 percent with 2,69,84,781, with over 1.89 lakh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days.

