Nallathamby Kalaiselvi Appointed As CSIR DG, 1st Woman To Head India's Top Scientific Body

Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was appointed as the Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Saturday. Her appointment was approved by the appointments committee of the Cabinet. Notably, Kalaiselvi is the first woman to lead the consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.

Informing about the same on Twitter, CSIR said, "Dr N Kalaiselvi has been appointed as the DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR. Hearty congratulations to Dr Kalaiselvi from the CSIR Family."

According to news agency PTI, Kalaiselvi is known for her work in the field of lithium-ion batteries and was serving as the Director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu. She started her career in research as an entry-level scientist and today she has become the Director General of CSIR.

The senior scientist will succeed Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April after which Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of CSIR. Apart from the position of Director General of CSIR, Kalaiselvi will also hold the charge as Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

She will serve for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, PTI reported, citing Personnel Ministry's order.

Nallathamby Kalaiselvi's past achievements

This is not the first time that Nallathamby Kalaiselvi is making history by being the first woman to head an institute. Earlier in 2019 when she became the first woman to lead the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI).

Kalaiselvi has more than 125 research papers and six patents to her name. She is known for her work in the field of lithium-ion batteries and is currently involved in the development of practically viable Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors. Her research work of more than 25 years is primarily focused on electrochemical power systems and in particular, the development of electrode materials, and electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for their suitability in energy storage device assembly.

