CSIR Develops 'Feluda' COVID Detection Kit, Claims '3-4 Times Cheaper' Than RT-PCR Kits

In yet another breakthrough to help India's Coronavirus (COVID-19)'s testing, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)'s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, on Thursday, has developed a paper-strip based detection test 'Feluda' for the virus, according to ANI. The team's head Debojyoti Chakraborty has likened Feluda to a 'pregnancy test', without compromising on accuracy. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 49,391 cases and 1694 deaths.

CSIR's Feluda COVID kit

Feluda and RT-PCR

Chakraborty stated that Feluda's sensitivity and specificity are as good as RT-PCR Test, but is 3-4 times cheaper than RT-PCR test kit and takes just 30 minutes to give results. Now, the team will approach regulatory authority for approval. He added that the kit should be in the market in the next 3-4 weeks.

ICMR cancels 15 lakh test kits order

India's currently has major demand for testing kits after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on April 27, cancelled the order of 15 lakh rapid anti-body test kits from China. The two firms - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics which were given the order have supplied kits which have produces inaccurate results. ICMR had issued an advisory to states across the country halting the use of rapid antibody tests procured from two Chinese manufacturers after the kits have failed inspite of showing 'early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes'.

ICMR expands testing guidelines

On April 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revised its testing strategy. The new strategy which has been released by the ICMR also includes testing in 'hotspots/cluster' for all symptomatic cases - within 7 days (rRT- PCR method) and after 7 days (antibody test). The ICMR previously only allowed testing of all people with symptoms with travel history, contact history, SARI patients and asymptomatic people with high-risk contacts. In several COVID-19 briefings, ICMR has stated that these rapid anti-body tests were not suitable for diagnosis but for surveillance and cannot replace the RT-PCR tests to diagnose COVID-19 cases.

