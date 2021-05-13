CSIR Report States People With AB And B Blood Groups More Susceptible To COVID-19

A report published by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has indicated that people with AB and B blood groups were more susceptible to COVID-19 as compared to other blood groups. Additionally, the research paper has also revealed that those with O blood group were least affected by Coronavirus and showed mild symptoms or remained asymptomatic.

The report was published by the CSIR after a nationwide seropositivity survey was conducted by them. It also revealed that people consuming meat are more prone to Coronavirus than vegetarians, with the reason being high fibre content in a vegetarian diet. The survey countrywide sample size was over 10,000 people and the data was analysed by a group of 140 doctors. The CSIR survey results also indicated that the highest number of infected patients came from the AB blood group, followed by the B blood group while O blood group people showed the lowest seropositivity.

COVID-19 in India

India reported 3,62,727 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. In addition, 3,52,181 people were discharged while 4,120 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,58,317. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. The total number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 are 1,97,34,823.

The country's total vaccination has been recorded as 17,72,14,256. According to Health Ministry, more than 4.1 lakh beneficiaries in the age group from 18-44 were vaccinated on Wednesday while the total vaccination for the same age group has crossed 34.6 lakh.