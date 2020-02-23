Amid Backlash, K'taka Minister CT Ravi Clarifies 'no Intention To Promote Casino Tourism'

Karnataka's Minister for Tourism and Culture CT Ravi on Sunday said that India is losing money because people travel abroad to visit casinos. Taking to the microblogging site, Ravi said that casinos are being used by countries to promote tourism. He further mentioned that there are no proposals yet for setting up Casinos in Karnataka before the Central government.

During my interaction with FKCCI, I had mentioned that many countries have promoted Tourism through Casinos.



Isn't it a fact that lakhs of Indians go abroad to play in Casinos? Can anyone stop them?



At the moment, there is no proposal before Our Govt to set up Casinos here. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 23, 2020

"Casino tourism"

On Saturday, the minister had stated that he has no intention of developing "casino tourism" in the state.

Speaking to the media over Karnataka government's proposal of casinos in Coastal Karnataka Ravi said, "I only expressed my opinion on how other countries have promoted tourism, during a discussion. Casino tourism is one such thing, I have no intention of developing it here. What I meant was many Indians go and spend there, our money should be spent here itself."

