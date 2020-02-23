The Debate
Amid Backlash, K'taka Minister CT Ravi Clarifies 'no Intention To Promote Casino Tourism'

General News

Karnataka's Minister for Tourism and Culture CT Ravi on Sunday said that India is losing money because people travel abroad to visit casinos

CT Ravi

Karnataka's Minister for Tourism and Culture CT Ravi on Sunday said that India is losing money because people travel abroad to visit casinos. Taking to the microblogging site, Ravi said that casinos are being used by countries to promote tourism. He further mentioned that there are no proposals yet for setting up Casinos in Karnataka before the Central government.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Pujari To Be Extradited To India Soon; Karnataka Police Team In Senegal

READ | Now, Travel Five Days A Week From Hindan Airport To Hubli In Karnataka

"Casino tourism"

On Saturday, the minister had stated that he has no intention of developing "casino tourism" in the state.

Speaking to the media over Karnataka government's proposal of casinos in Coastal Karnataka Ravi said, "I only expressed my opinion on how other countries have promoted tourism, during a discussion. Casino tourism is one such thing, I have no intention of developing it here. What I meant was many Indians go and spend there, our money should be spent here itself."

READ | Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi Threatens To Resign If Injustice Done To Kumathalli

READ | Students, Girls Being Used To Create Unrest: Karnataka Minister

 

