CTBT Does Not Address 'core Concerns' Raised By India: Shringla At UNSC Meet

Citing the reason for not joining the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on September 27, Monday, said that the Treaty does not address a number of core concerns raised by India. The Foreign Secretary's remarks came in response to the queries regarding India's refusal to join the CTBT. The remarks from the Indian diplomat came during the ongoing United Nations Security Council meeting on 'Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)' on September 27.

"India had participated in the negotiations of the draft CTBT in the Conference on Disarmament. But, India could not join the Treaty as the Treaty did not address a number of core concerns raised by India," Shringla said at the UN Security Council meeting.

Watch the key discussions held at UNSC:

He reminded the dignitaries that India maintains a voluntary, unilateral moratorium on nuclear explosive testing. "Without prejudice to the priority we attach to nuclear disarmament, India has expressed its readiness to support the commencement of negotiations on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) in the Conference on Disarmament on the basis of the mandate contained in CD/ 1299," Shringla noted. "In this context, India has also participated in the work of the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on FMCT and the High-level Expert Preparatory Group (HLEPG) on FMCT." Furthermore, Shringla added that India has contributed to the GGE on Nuclear Disarmament Verification through its membership of the earlier and the current Group of Governmental Experts which will meet later this year in Geneva.

India committed to the nuclear weapons-free world: India at UNSC

Apart from its motive behind not joining the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, Shringla stressed India's goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world and appealed to the international community for the elimination of nuclear weapons from the world. He stressed that India is consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-I). "We believe that this goal can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed global and non-discriminatory multilateral framework, as outlined in India's Working Paper on Nuclear Disarmament submitted to the UN General Assembly in 2006," added Indian Foreign Secretary.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI