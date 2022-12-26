'Culprits Will Be Nabbed': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Responds To Mangaluru Murder Case

After protests erupted in Karnataka's Mangaluru against the killing of a man, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, appealed to the people for peace assuring that all culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

On Sunday, locals in Mangaluru staged a protest in front of a mosque keeping the body of the man identified as Jaleel who was stabbed on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters on the Mangaluru murder case, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The police have been working efficiently in investigating the case. The cremation was conducted peacefully after the postmortem. It is an unfortunate incident that should not have taken place. There is progress in the investigation into the case."

Adding further he said, "I am confident that all culprits will be nabbed by the police at the earliest. The statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded and during the course of the investigation, the motive will be found."

The probe into the incident is in progress. Police will take necessary action on it. People must maintain peace: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on a murder incident in Mangaluru (25.12) pic.twitter.com/SwiWr3MabK — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Making an appeal to the people to maintain law and order, the Karnataka CM said urged them not to heed to rumours. "Do not give an opportunity for a breach of peace in society by spreading rumours. There is a need for unity and trust among people. The police will probe the case independently without any pressure. We will take action against the accused, whoever it is," Bommai said.

Mangaluru murder case

According to the Karnataka police, a group of unidentified miscreants stabbed Jaleel to death in the Krishnapura area in the Mangaluru outskirts on Saturday night. The victim was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault, the police added.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. “Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures,” said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, PTI reported.

Mangaluru city police commissioner promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit, from December 25, 6 AM till December 27, 6 AM, to prevent any untoward incidents connected to the murder, according to PTI. Notably, as of now, 5 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the Mangaluru murder case as police continue to investigate the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies)