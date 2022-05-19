Culture Minister Reddy launches initiatives to make museums more accessible

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the 'Mu(See)um' hackathon and the 'Museums of India' mobile app on Wednesday to mark the International Museum Day.

While the Mu(See)um hackathon sets out to seek the brightest minds in the country to create unique solutions to museum-centric problems, the 'Museums of India' app aims to erase the physical and geographical boundaries of museums by granting access to 750 digitised objects from eight national museums of the country, an official statement said.

Reddy also inaugurated the Hastantaran and Kshetrajna exhibitions of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

"As you are all aware, we are here today to celebrate International Museum Day, an initiative of the International Council of Museums to explore the potential of museums to bring about a positive change in their communities," he said.

"This also comes at a time when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - it has been 75 years since India became an independent country, forging its own identity in a modern world. We commemorate these 75 years of progress with a series of events and activities," Reddy said.

He said the mobile app would enable everyone to see and listen to stories, paintings, photography and speeches from the museums across the country.

The government is not only setting up new museums but also upgrading the existing ones and making them more interesting and attractive with the use of technology, Reddy said.

He also appealed to people to visit the newly built state-of-the-art Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"An MoU has been signed with the CSIR for upgrading the museums," he said.

The event was part of week-long celebrations organised on the occasion of the International Museum Day by the Ministry of Culture from May 16-20 at seven different places across the country.

These include the National Museum, New Delhi, National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi and Bengaluru, Allahabad Museum, Prayagraj, Indian Museum, Kolkata, Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, and the National Council of Science Museums (in 24 locations across India). PTI ASG IJT

