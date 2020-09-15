Culture Ministry Announces Release Of Rs 5,462 Lakh Grant To Help Artists During COVID-19

A sum of Rs. 5,462.69 lakhs has been released to help the artist community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Union Ministry of Culture. It also announced that the funds had been released under several Central government schemes. On Monday, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also informed the Parliament that the zonal cultural centres (ZCCs) also provided financial assistance of Rs. 927.83 lakhs to the artists during this phase.

Financial aid provided to artists amid COVID outbreak

In a written reply submitted by Prahlad Singh, he informed the Parliament that funds were released to help the artists amid the COVID-19 outbreak under several schemes. Repertory Grant Scheme, Scheme of Financial Assistance for the Development of Buddhist/ Tibetan Art and Culture, Cultural Function and Production Grant Scheme were some of the schemes under which financial assistance was being provided. In order to ensure that artists benefit from the Culture Ministry's schemes, the ZCCs coordinated with the member states and urged them to have the unregistered artists to get registered for financial aid under various schemes. Prahlad Singh also informed that helplines were opened up to allow the artists to reach out for funds and aid.

Read | Monsoon Session 2020 Live Updates: 23 MPs Test COVID+ve; Both Houses Adjourned

Read | Union Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel Minister Welcomes Decision To Reopen Hotels In Delhi

The Culture Ministry informed that online programmes were organised by seven ZCCs to provide a platform for tribal and folk artists from different genres to showcase their art and talent. The ZCCs also paid the artists for their performance. The Culture Ministry further informed that the various programmes were organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) to benefit the artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Going ahead several other digital programmes and festivals will be organised by the SNA for the artists in October according to Prahlad Singh's written reply. Music, dance, drama, folk, tribal as well as puppetry festivals will take place virtually and festivals will be organised in physical form from January 2021.

Read | World Photography Day: Week-long 'Heritage Photo Contest' Announced By Culture Minister

Read | Formed 16-member Committee To Study Ancient Indian Culture: Union Minister Prahlad Patel

More updates from Parliament's Monsoon session

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Parliament on Monday that an expert committee has been formed to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture which dates back to nearly 12,000 years. The committee will also study Indian culture and its interface with different cultures across the world according to the Culture Ministry. Prahlad Singh further added that this committee will have a total of 16 members which will also include the chairman of Indian Archaeological Society of New Delhi and the former Joint Director General of Archaeological Survey of India.

Read | Indian Rap Artist Raftaar Tests COVID Positive, Says He's 'asymptomatic & Self-isolated'

Read | PM Modi Has Changed Culture Of Politics Since 2014, Nadda Says At Launch Of BJP's 'Seva Saptah'

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)