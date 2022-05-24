Culture Ministry Mulls Iconography Of Hindu, Jain Idols At Qutub Minar Complex: Sources

After claiming that no survey is to take place in the Delhi-based architectural marvel, the Culture Ministry is now considering conducting an iconography of the Hindu and Jain idols found in the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi, a senior official said on Monday. According to the official, the ministry is currently discussing a move to label and display some of these idols found. The comments came only days after the Chairperson of the National Monument Authority Tarun Vijay wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting that idols found inside the complex be moved out.

The National Monument Authority chief requested the displacement of two Ganesha idols found in the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque “owing to their disrespectful placement". Following this, a senior official has now informed that the ministry is discussing if some of these idols can be labelled and displayed. He added that since the mosque was built from stones of temples, such idols in different forms can be seen all around. The official also stated that the ASI has not made any plea to stop prayers at the site.

Meanwhile, he further added that there is no plan to reinstate these idols or move them elsewhere or excavate the site. He said that the display of the found idols is under consideration. Earlier, a major controversy had broken out over reports that the ministry ordered excavations at the Qutub Minar complex, which was later denied by Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.

'No question of survey in Qutub Minar': Culture Minister

Putting an end to fake reports peddling on Qutub Minar, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said, on Sunday, that no survey is to take place in the Delhi-based architectural marvel. Speaking to the media, Reddy said that there has been no such direction given by Courts, so the question of a survey being conducted by the Ministry of Culture or ASI does not arise.

"No discussion on the survey is taking place," the Minister further said, reacting to reports that there is to take place excavation and iconography of idols at the Monument, the report of which is to be submitted to the ASI. The reports started doing the rounds after a controversy erupted, with the ASI’s ex-regional director Dharamveer Sharma claiming that the Qutub Minar was constructed by Raja Vikramaditya and not by Qutb al-Din Aibak, to study the direction of the sun. The controversy comes at a time there is an ongoing debate on the historical relevance of a lot of monuments of socio-religious importance, including the Taj Mahal.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI