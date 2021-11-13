The Union Ministry of Culture will host a national level dance competition dubbed Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav. Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi notified about the same during a press conference in Delhi on Friday. This national level dance competition will be held to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on January 26 during the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath.

Performers of the Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav are free to choose among the four specified dance categories. These include Classical, Folk, Tribal and Fusion/Contemporary. Lekhi said that this competition was envisioned to connect the youth of the country to its rich heritage. This national-level competition has been organised by the Ministry of Culture on behalf of the Defence Ministry.

Hon'ble Union MoS for Culture Smt. @M_Lekhi launched the Vande Bharatam- Nritya Utsav, a dance competition organized by @MinOfCultureGoI on behalf of @DefenceMinIndia under the aegis of Republic Day Celebrations 2022. Entries open from 17th November 2021. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/zuxJbCW7qy — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) November 12, 2021

State Culture Min Lekhi states details of Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav

While addressing a presser, Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav would bring in dancers who will showcase their talent during the cultural programme at the 2022 Republic Day Parade. Delving into the details of the national competition, Lekhi informed that the competition would start on November 17 and will be held at District, State, Zonal and Interzonal/National levels. The finals will be organised on December 19 at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

Following this, a total of 480 selected dancers would then go on to perform on January 26, 2022, at Rajpath, India Gate.

Lekhi launches website/app for Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav

While addressing the media, State Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also launched a website and Mobile App for the Republic Day event. Both the app and website is said to cover all aspects of the event. This feature has also been brought out by the Culture Ministry to provide a seamless experience to the participants and provide relevant information regarding the competition to the participants. Lekhi concluded by saying, "District level participation will be accepted through the website and/or mobile application. This will showcase the guidelines and other useful information regarding the competition.”

Image: PIB