Cure SMA India Fights For Easy Access To Treatment, Campaigners Seek Govt Intervention

Children suffering from a life-threatening motor neuron disease - Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA are denied access to treatment in India merely due to lack of funding. Often called a ticking time bomb, SMA results in the loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, leading to a complete loss of body movement. A non-profit organisation named CURE SMA INDIA has been campaigning to raise awareness on the disorder, seeking easy access to treatment for patients.

Elaborating on the causes of SMA during an exclusive panel discussion with Republic TV, Alpana Sharma, Co-Founder & Director, Patient Advocacy Pharma said, ''SMA is a rare treatable disease which is caused due to lack of survival motor neuron.'' She said that children suffering from the disease are very bright, but fail to survive due to unavailability of treatment in the country.

"Children suffering from SMA are often remarkably talented and great achievers. I know some of the SMA patients who have topped CBSE school while many others are IITians," Sharma said.

'Lack of knowledge prevents easy access to treatment'

Meanwhile, another panel member, Dr Ratna Puri, Professor and Chairperson at the Department of Genetics at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital stressed the lack of awareness about the medical condition among the healthcare professionals and the community at large.

"SMA occurs because of a malfunction in a gene. Both the parents can be carriers of the disease. There is a 25% chance that in every pregnancy a child may have SMA. We can do carrier detection and prevent the disease at an early stage. But very few people have any knowledge about the disorder," said Dr Puti.

Archana Panda, Co-founder & Director Patient Advocacy Govt & Regulatory Affairs of India highlighted that a National Rare Diseases policy was formulated by the Central Government in 2017, after receiving directions from the Delhi High Court.

"The policy promised to have 100 crore corpus of such diseases, but unfortunately it could not be implemented and was eventually scrapped. Currently, there is a draft policy in place but is yet to be implemented," she said.

Affecting patients at an early stage, SMA weakens the muscles of patients as their age progresses. The rare disease which affects at least one in 8,000 people worldwide has three treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) However, the unaffordability of the treatments makes them inaccessible to patients in India.

