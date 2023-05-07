Curfew Partially Relaxed In Manipur's Churachandpur For 3 Hours On Sunday

As the law and order situation is improving in Churachandpur district after talks between the state government and stakeholders, the government of Manipur has decided to partially relax the curfew from 7 am to 10 am on Sunday, May 7 allowing people to buy essential items.

With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district & after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below; pic.twitter.com/c0puVJcX2G May 6, 2023

Earlier on May 3, the district administration imposed a complete curfew in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur owing to tensions over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court's direction to include Meitei in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Following massive clashes in the northeastern state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called an all-party meeting on Saturday, May 6. Representatives of several political parties including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP were present at the meeting. Former CM O Ibobi Singh was also present in the meeting. The meeting was held in the wake of the violence that broke out immediately after inter-community conflicts in a few areas of the northeastern state.

Held an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in Manipur and to collectively work towards bringing peace & stability in the state. During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the state, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that… pic.twitter.com/6euhaR238J — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 6, 2023

Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey appeals to people to maintain brotherhood

On Saturday, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, state governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity.

In the statement, the Governor said, "Violent incidents and arson that took place in the state during the last few days disturbed mutual brotherhood and peace. Some brothers and sisters of the state also died suddenly in these unfortunate incidents. I appeal to all of you, being Governor of this state, that according to Manipur state's excellent co-existence, brotherhood and mutual cooperation, all of you should maintain brotherhood, dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity and cooperate with the people around you."

She further said that she was informed that an atmosphere of insecurity, mistrust and fear has been created among the citizens of the state due to these incidents. Further, she assured the citizens that all the security forces including the Army, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are all continuously working in the state to bring the situation under control.

"The security forces are very close to you at your service. They will help you by taking immediate action on your information," she said.

"I would like to inform you that the Army, RAF, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, Police and administrative officers of the state, and people's representatives are continuously working in the state. Security forces are patrolling all the areas and take care of your safety. The security forces are ready and always at your service to deal with any disturbance," she said.

The Governor added, "If any kind of incident nuisance disturbance or spreading fear, looting damaging property or causing human harm occurs around you, immediately inform the 24-hour control room of the Army No. 9233637014 or the police."