Curfew Relaxed For 14 Hours In Shillong, Situation Normal: Officials

Amid the protests in the Northeast against the Citizenship Amendment Act, curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate MW Nongbri said. The curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders. Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying on the roads.

CAA would not apply to ILP areas

Citizenship law protesters will be organising a prayer meeting at Students Field in Shillong later in the day. The State cabinet on Tuesday had approved a resolution to bring the State under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime. The resolution will be tabled at the special session of the Assembly on Thursday. The ILP, which is now in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and in Manipur, was notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited and stipulated period. The CAA would not apply to the ILP areas.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but refused to stay its operation. The SC bench has fixed the pleas for hearing on January 22 and also issued a notice to the Centre on all 59 petitions challenging the amended law. Tension prevailed in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, which witnessed violence on Tuesday following protests. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure.

Mamata Banerjee hits the streets again

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC. She claimed that the BJP wants to turn the whole country into a detention centre, and added that her Trinamool government won't allow that. She appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to control BJP cadre, and ensure that the nation doesn't burn over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The BJP says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', she said, but it's bringing disaster for everyone.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

