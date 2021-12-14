'Current COVID Vaccines May Become Ineffective Against New Variants': NITI Aayog's Dr Paul

In a big statement, NITI Aayog's Dr Vinod K Paul raised concerns over the efficacies of current COVID-19 vaccines in tackling emerging variants saying that there was a potential scenario that our vaccines may become 'ineffective' in emerging situations. Addressing an event organized by industry body CII, Dr VK Paul asserted that there was a need to create vaccines with a 'much more concerted approach' to drug development.

"The first issue that we are now grappling with in a significant way is improving access to vaccines. In the context of Omicron, it has become more acute, stated Dr Vinod K Paul. “There is a potential scenario that our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations, and there is a need to create vaccines, using the same platform, to target the variant of the day.” He further added that “a much more concerted approach to drug development is required.”

''How soon can we create a vaccine which is using the same platform, but is now targeted to the variant of the day. ''...we have to be ready to be able to have a situation where resiliently we are able to modify the vaccines as they require. This may not happen every three months, but this could happen every year perhaps,'' he observed.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Subramaniam Swaminathan said, "I am worried we are running out of time. This discussion will be rendered moot if we don't make the discussion in the next 24-48 hours. Our speed of response needs to be quicker. Two doses of vaccines only reduce infection by 33% (in the case of Omicron). Hospitalisation reduction is only 70%. This is really scary, and we are dragging our feet."

Booster dose debate

The doctor's remarks assume significance amidst the Centre's discussions and deliberations on booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that experts are deliberating on the possible need and justification for a COVID booster dose. So far, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has stated that COVID booster doses should not be recommended without clinical trials. The observation arose while the SEC was reviewing the application of the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the COVID-19 booster dose in a meeting that took place on December 12. The panel has sought additional data from SII for further evaluation.

As the new COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to grip the country with fresh infections every day, the total count of Omicron cases has climbed to 49, with four new infections each in Delhi and Rajasthan on Tuesday. The variant is reported to be highly transmissible and has already been declared as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization.

Image: ANI/PTI