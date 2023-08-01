Custodial Deaths In India: Gujarat And Maharashtra Report Highest Cases In Last 5 Years

Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the top two states for reporting the highest number of deaths in police custody in the last five years, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The number of cases have increased by over 60% in the last three years and 75% over the last two years across the country, as per the data given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Minister of State (MoS) of Home Nityanand Rai presented the report where he stated that as many as 687 people have died in police custody in various parts of the country from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2023.

Topping the list, Gujarat reported a total of 81 deaths in police custody followed by Maharashtra with 80 such deaths, said Rai in replying to a written question. The minister further informed that there were 50 police custodial deaths in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Bihar, 41 in Uttar Pradesh and 36 in Tamil Nadu.

YEAR TOTAL CUSTODIAL DEATHS 2022-23 164 2021-22 175 2020-21 100 2019-20 112 2018-19 136

Nityanand Rai cited the report of NHRC and stated that the commission had recommended monetary relief of over Rs 5,90,00,000 in 201 cases including disciplinary action in one of the cases related to custodial death. The minister also stated that as per the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India, the police and public order are State subjects. It is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government to ensure the protection of human rights, he added.

In the past, Centre had issued an advisory to all State Governments asking them to install CCTV cameras in every police station. This was in pursuance of a Supreme Court order dated December 2, 2020, which mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and the offices of all central probe agencies such as CBI, ED, NIA, NCB, DRI and SFIO. In case of a human rights violation complaint, the CCTV footage can be summoned by the Human Rights Commission or the Human Rights Courts.





