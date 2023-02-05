Last Updated:

Customer Thrashes Bank Of India Employee Over Loan Issue In Gujarat's Nadiad; WATCH

An employee of Bank of India in Gujarat's Nadiad branch was brutally thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on Friday, February 3.

Gujarat

Customer thrashes bank employee; (Image: Twitter/ANI)


An employee of Bank of India in Gujarat's Nadiad branch was brutally thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on Friday, February 3. The two accused have been apprehended by police and a case has been registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) at Nadiad Town Police Station.

The video of the incident has been making rounds on the internet. In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen walking toward the bank employee and moments later, one of them starts slapping the bank employee. Other employees of the bank were seen stepping in and trying to get hold of the man who was brutally thrashing the employee. The victim has been identified as Manish Dhangar and works on the loan desk of the Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch.

Victim registers police complaint 

In his police complaint, Manish Dhangar said, "On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt came to my desk and attacked me on the office premises. The accused slapped me 2-3 times and even kicked me. When other bank employees tried to stop Samarth, his friend Parth who was also with the accused, also kicked me."

According to the police complaint, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because he was constantly being asked to submit a copy of his house insurance policy. Samarth, according to Dhangar, threatened him over the phone that he would not submit the insurance policy.

Notably, the accused Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During the audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

