Customers Thrashed By Bouncers At High Profile Club In Mumbai's Bandra

A brawl broke out between customers and bouncers in one of the high-profile clubs in Mumbai's Bandra late on Friday, June 23. A footage of the incident accessed by Republic TV showed a few customers being brutally beaten up by a group of bouncers.

The footage showed one of the guests being dragged, brutally kicked, and punched in the face by the club bouncers near the club's lift area. The exact reason for the scuffle is still unclear, but police are investigating the matter. A case has also been registered at Bandra Police Station against seven people under the sections on rioting and Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code.

Customers thrased by club bouncers in Bandra



(Image Credit: Republic)

"We have registered the case under the riots section and section 324 of the IPC, and we have booked 7 people so far. Further investigation is underway," Mumbai Police told Republic.

"Yesterday a brawl broke between a group at a club in Bandra at around 1 am, following which the bouncers got into the scuffle and they physically assaulted the customers. Bandra Police have registered a case and arrested 7 people in this matter. Further investigation is underway," DCP Zone 9 Krishnakant Upadhyay told Republic.

This is a breaking story. More updates are awaited