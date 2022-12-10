Customs Arrest Indian National At Delhi Airport For Smuggling 14 Gold Bars Worth Rs 68.71L

One Indian national returning from Bahrain was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on December 10 by the customs officials after 14 gold bars, weighing 1,483 gms, valued at Rs 68.71 lakh approximately were recovered concealed in his baggage. Further investigations are ongoing.

Notably, this comes a month after the Customs Air Intelligence Unit arrested three passengers for allegedly smuggling Rs 2 crore worth of gold by hiding it in the pockets of a body shaper belt. Following a tip-off received, the unit intercepted three passengers and found seven-rectangular shaped pouches after conducting a thorough search of the baggage.

Gold concealed in chemical paste

The Joint Commissioner of customs said in a statement the gold was covered with a chemical paste and further concealed in a body shaper belt, "Seven rectangular shaped pouches containing chemical paste appearing to be gold totally weighing 7.763 kgs (including packing material) which were concealed in the pockets of the body shaper belt kept in the handbag were recovered, 6,637 grams of gold was extracted from the said paste which was moulded into 19 uneven rectangular shaped bars of gold having tariff value of more than Rs 2,95,68,432," said the Joint Commissioner.

Customs officials at IGI Airport in Delhi have arrested one Indian national returning from Bahrain after 14 gold bars, weighing 1483 gms, valued at Rs 68.71 Lakhs approx were recovered concealed in his baggage. Further investigations are ongoing.



(Pics: Customs Dept) pic.twitter.com/5scYEWH2ek — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Moreover, the Mumbai airport customs on November 13 reported its single largest catch of gold, weighing 61 kg and worth Rs 32 crore, recovered from seven passengers in two separate cases. In the first case, four passengers were arrested carrying one kg bars innovatively packed in specially made multiple pocket waist wearing.

A total of 53 kg of gold valued at Rs 28.17 crore was recovered from the four passengers. During the questioning, the passengers revealed they were given the assignment at the Doha airport by a Sudanese national who didn’t take the flight with them. In another case, based on intelligence inputs 8 kg of gold worth Rs 3.88 crore was seized from three passengers by the Mumbai Airport Customs. They arrived from Dubai by Vistara flight. The gold was found in a wax form concealed in the waistline of the jeans pant worn by the passengers.

IMAGE: ANI