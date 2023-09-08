Customs Officials Seize 72 Exotic Snakes And 6 Capuchin Monkeys At Bengaluru Airport

The customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru seized 55 ball pythons, 17 king cobras, and six capuchin monkeys on Wednesday, as per the officials.

Reportedly, the pythons and cobras were alive, the monkeys were found to be dead. According to the statement by the Bengaluru Customs, the animals were kept in a bag and arrived on an Air Asia flight from Bangkok (Flight Number FD 137) which landed at Bengaluru airport at 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

Six Capuchin Monkeys found dead

A release by the Bengaluru Customs read, "The baggage which arrived by Flight No. FD 137 Air Asia from Bangkok at 10:30 pm was found to contain a total of 78 animals comprising 55 Ball Pythons (in different colour morphs) and 17 King Cobras. These were found alive and in active condition. However, six (06) Capuchin Monkeys were found to be dead."

It further added that all the said 78 animals are Schedule animals under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and listed under Appendices of CITES.

These animals were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, of 1962. The live animals were deported to the country of origin and the dead animals have been disposed of with proper sanitary measures, the statement read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

