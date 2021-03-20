Customs Summons Ex-Kerala CPM Secy's Wife Vinodini Balakrishnan In Dollar Smuggling Case

In more trouble for CPI(M) ahead of the Assembly polls, its ex-Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife Vinodini has been summoned by the Customs in the dollar smuggling case. While she evaded summons issued for March 10, he has to now appear before the agency on March 23. The Customs has alleged that she used a costly iPhone which was given by Unitac Builders' MD Santhosh Eapen.

It was purportedly bought as a gift for guests who attended the UAE National Day celebrations on December 2, 2019, on the suggestion of gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh. This case pertains to the alleged smuggling of 1.9 lakh US dollars by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman. Earlier, Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was also summoned by the Customs in connection with this case.

LIFE Mission and dollar smuggling link

The LIFE Mission is the Kerala government's flagship housing scheme for all the landless and homeless in the state. It aims at providing safe housing to nearly 4.30 lakh homeless people in Kerala within a span of 5 years. This entails modern housing complexes with the provision of livelihoods and social services such as primary health care, geriatric support, skill development and financial inclusion. The state government decided to give priority to the coastal population, plantation workers, and those who stay in temporary shelters on government land.

Eapen was arrested by the Customs on February 16 after he purportedly divulged that the money he gave as a commission for obtaining the contract of the LIFE Mission projects was illegally converted into foreign exchange and smuggled abroad. In a statement filed before the Kerala High Court, he claimed that 5 expensive phones were given along with Rs.4.8 crore as commission to bag the contract for the construction of 140 dwellings in Thrissur as a part of the LIFE Mission scheme. Reportedly, Suresh had handed over one of these phones to M Sivasankar, ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM who was arrested in the gold smuggling case.