Customs To Expedite Clearances For Import Consignments Relating To COVID-19 Consignments

As the country continues to witness an exponential surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday released a statement. As per the new circular issued by the Customs Department of the country has directed all its field formations to clear consignments of COVID-19 related imported materials and equipment on the highest priority. The move is aimed at ensuring that all imported critical raw materials, life-saving drugs and others reach the intended beneficiaries within the shortest possible time.

In order to ensure that all covid related imported materials and equipment reach the intended beneficiaries within the shortest possible time , CBIC has given directions to all its field formations to clear these consignments on the highest priority. pic.twitter.com/RHCRNY7Jqi — CBIC (@cbic_india) April 24, 2021

The letter issued by the CBIC read, "Considering the scourge of COVID-19 and surge of cases in the country, it is imperative that import of critical raw materials, life-saving drugs, etc reach the intended users/beneficiaries on time." It directed that the function of the department must be sensitised of the urgency of this matter.

Read the full notice issued by CBIC here:

Coronavirus tally in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has registered over 1,66,10,481, out of which, 1,38,67,997 have successfully recovered and 1,89,544 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,46,786 new cases, 2,19,838 fresh recoveries and 2,624 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 25,52,940.

(Image: Twitter- @cbic_india, PTI-Representative, Unspalsh)

