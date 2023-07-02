Cut Off By Chenab, 25 Villages In Jammu At Risk Of Getting Washed Away

With river Chenab's level rising, people living in at least 25 villages in Jourian of Akhnoor sub-division of Jammu district are at risk. Residents of the village, who have seen hundreds of acres of their land getting washed away over days, now fear for their lives. Heavy rainfall in the upper reaches has led to washing away of land and even a portion of a school has washed away in the last couple of years, Bharti Baba, a resident of one of these 25 villages, told Republic.

"We urge the government to ensure that water is channelised, otherwise, it will very soon start taking away 25-30 villages that are on the banks. Many of them are at 50-70 meters distance, which is concerning. The immediate threat is to Bakore, Indri and Gair villages of Jourian in Akhnoor," the resident said.

Residents have requested the district administration to channelise the flow of the Chenab river. Anil, another resident told Republic, that when the sub-divisional magistrate visited Bakore, the residents informed him that at least 25 villages are threatened by rising water levels and the government middle school in Bakore has also been damaged to a large extent.

“The villages of Bakore, Indri, Gair, Darjal, Danpur and Datiyal are under threat, and we urge the Government to direct the Flood Control and Irrigation Department to channelise the flow of Chenab river,” he added.

The Jammu district administration has sought a report from the revenue department seeking details of agricultural land that has been washed away in the Chenab river. Sub-divisional magistrate Khour Anil Kumar has visited the spot and directed the revenue department to submit a detailed report on the losses made by farmers so that a request for compensation can be made. Directions have been issued to the flood and irrigation department to initiate necessary steps.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban has issued an advisory regarding increased water levels. The order by DC Ramban reads:” In view of increase in water level in river Chenab, people are advised to desist from venturing anywhere near riverbanks. It can prove fatal, in view of the strong current. We lost lives last year."