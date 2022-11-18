After being appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, Dr. CV Ananda Bose recalled his emotional relationship with the state while speaking to the Republic Media Network. In a conversation with R Bangla Senior Editor Mayukh Ghosh on Thursday, Bose expressed his delight at getting a chance to serve the people of West Bengal. The former bureaucrat highlighted that his first job was in Kolkata. When asked about the details of his swearing-in, Bose revealed that he will take a call on the date after interacting with the CM.

Dr. CV Ananda Bose remarked, "I deem it a great opportunity to come to a great state like Bengal. I have some emotional relation with Bengal. My career as a bank officer started in Bengal. I worked in Calcutta."

"I was staying in Rash Behari Avenue and as you notice my name itself has a Bengali touch- Ananda Bose. After coming to Bengal, I learnt Bengali- at least one new word per day," he added. He mentioned, "I have received my orders only now. So I will discuss with all concerned and decide the date. Particularly, with the Chief Minister".

Stellar career

Dr. CV Ananda Bose will replace La Ganesan as the West Bengal Governor who was given additional charge of the state after Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the Vice President of India. Bose holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from BITS Pilani and a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from Kerala University. The 1977-batch IAS officer worked both in his cadre state Kerala and in the Centre before superannuating in 2011. He has been the Kollam Collector and served as the Secretary to the Kerala CM, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and in other positions.

Moreover, he is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He has written more than 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam consisting of short stories, poems, essays and novels. Four of his books have also become best sellers. Moreover, Bose was the chairman of the working group which drafted the development agenda for Kerala and presented it to PM Modi.