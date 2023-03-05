CVC Files Suvendu Adhikari’s Complaint Against West Bengal Chief Secy Over Availing HRA

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has appreciated the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for accepting his complaint against the state Chief Secretary for violation of All India Services (HRA) Rules.

The CVC filed the complaint registered by Adhikari against the West Bengal Chief Secretary H. K. Dwivedi for drawing over Rs 16.4 Lakhs as House Rent Allowance (HRA) while living in a Bungalow allotted by the West Bengal government.

The plaint sent to the CVC was acknowledged and ‘filed’ by the commission, the letter stated, “Your complaint has been duly examined in the commission and having regards to the nature of the issues raised therein, the same has been filed.”

West Bengal BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari tweeted and informed about the same.

I sincerely appreciate @CVCIndia for their diligence & tenacity in examining & filing my complaint against WB @chief_west Shri H. K. Dwivedi (IAS) who has drawn Rs. 16.4 lakhs as HRA while availing rent-free Govt Bungalow in gross violation of the All India Services (HRA) Rules.

Adhikari writes to Chief Secy

It’s important to recall, West Bengal MLA from Nandigram and LoP had written to the state Chief Secretary Dwivedi on January 24 levelling the same allegations and seeking a response. He had mentioned in the letter that over Rs 20 Lakh were drawn by Dwivedi since September 2020 as HRA despite enjoying the rent-free state Bungalow.

Additionally, the letter also mentioned the Chief Secretary had earned Rs 20 Lakh from the rent from two personal accommodations citing his latest annual immovable property return. In case of no response, Adhikari also threatened appropriate action against the Chief Secy. In the absence of a reply, he complained to the CVC.