Cyber Crime Cell Warns Against Fake Valentine’s Day Offers, Issues Helpline Number

The National Cyber Crime Cell on Saturday requested people to stay alert against fake Valentine's Day offers doing the rounds on social media. The cyber cell cautioned people against falling for online 'free coupons, gifts and cards' frauds that are rampant in the run-up to Valentine's Day, which is celebrated every year on February 14.

"Beware of Valentine's Day Cyber Frauds and in case, you are a victim of any Cyber fraud, may report online at http://cybercrime.gov.in and get assistance at helpline number 155260," read a tweet by Cyber-safety and Cybersecurity awareness handle, maintained by Ministry of Home Affairs.

Beware of "Valentine's Day" Cyber Frauds and in case, you are victim of any Cyber fraud, may report online at https://t.co/pVyjABL7qd and get assistance at helpline number 155260. pic.twitter.com/i9zc5mFrUx — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) February 11, 2022

The advisory comes just days after a hoax message was circulated on social media that south Mumbai's Taj Hotels was giving coupons, gifts cards, and free stay vouchers for Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day fraud calls and offers

The Taj Hotels also informed through a tweet that a website was falsely promoting and offering a 'Taj Experiences Gift Card'. The hotel chain clarified that such offers, circulating on social media and Whatsapp, were fake.

It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine’s Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution. — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) January 30, 2021

In a bid to woo their partners with a special gift or a surprise trip on Valentine's Day, most people search for offers and gift ideas online. Several brands and shopping websites also take to social media to advertise their products and offers on February 14, which is a popular time for couples to step out and spend quality time together.

The Maharashtra police's cyber wing also recently warned people to be cautious about unverified offers made by online fraudsters who are promoting free Valentine's Day offers on social media. "Such internet links promising freebies aim to capture personal details, which could be used to carry out online frauds," a cyber wing official told PTI.

Image: Shutterstock