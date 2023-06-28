Cyber Fraudsters Target Electricity Consumers In Haryana, Govt Issues Alert

Cyber fraudsters are increasingly targeting electricity consumers in Haryana by circulating fake messages to deposit bills online with ‘one click’. Taking serious note of such incidents, the Haryana government is running an awareness campaign alerting people that the government has not sent any messages to deposit the electricity bill online. Meanwhile, a toll-free number has also been issued by the state authorities - 1800-180-4334 - to deal with queries about electricity in the state.

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, “A special campaign has been launched by the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to make people aware of cyber scamsters as they are regularly adopting new methods to cheat people. Many cases have been reported where consumers said they are getting a fake message on their mobile phones claiming that the payment of their electricity bill is due and their connection will get disconnected if they do not pay the asked amount.”

He added, “The power DISCOMs do not send out such messages to the consumers, nor do they threaten consumers to disconnect the power connections. They don’t even ask them to contact any number or click any link.”

Government issues alert

In the awareness campaign, electricity department is making people aware that if consumers have an outstanding bill and receive such a message, then they should be careful and not click on the link sent through unknown sources. The consumers should neither share their bank, card details, OTP, etc with anyone.

How to avoid fraud

As soon as the electricity bill is generated by a power DISCOM, it is either delivered through an email or a text message on the registered mobile number. All these messages are sent through authorised IDs of DISCOM. To deposit the bill online, the consumers should only use the official website of DISCOMs. Consumers are advised to visit the official website of DISCOMs to check their pendency of bills and to make online payments. Even consumers can visit the nearby office and the department has also issued the toll-free number 1800-180-4334 to address the queries of consumers.

