Cyberabad Police Shares Frightening Video Of Man Dancing In The Middle Of Road; Watch

State police agencies around the country have made road safety one of their top priorities. In spite of hundreds of police awareness programs as well as advertisements and announcements in several places, people seemed to be least bothered about it. Even if police are charging penalties on violators, flagrant disrespect for road safety regulations continues to be widespread across the world. Many individuals are willing to put their lives in peril merely to get pleasure out of purposefully violating regulations, regardless of the potentially deadly repercussions.

One such incident in Cyberabad has completely perplexed the people on the internet. Cyberabad Traffic Police recently shared frightening footage of a guy sprinting across Telangana's Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on their official Twitter handle. In the video, it was observed that a man was dancing in the centre of the road, seemingly unconcerned about getting hit by a car. At the beginning of the footage, it is seen that he was sprinting across the bridge, oblivious to the passing automobiles. He abruptly stopped in the middle of the road and began an unexpected step. Initially, he crossed the barricade and jumped on the road when the cars were already coming from the other side.

The Cyberabad Police Department while uploading the urged citizens to not do dance and stunts on the road. “Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun,” the police wrote.

After being uploaded to Twitter, it immediately got viral and caught the eyes of many who gave negative comments about this act. One of the Twitter users wrote in his handle that Innocent people are suffering as a result of the actions of a few fools. "Please impose stiff penalties for drunk driving, cell phone driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road," said one user. He even said that 40% of individuals in the city do not wear masks; but, if traffic cops tell them that they must wear masks, they will comply.

While others have reacted to this viral video saying that on the flyovers and the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, the police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad must keep an eye out for fast cars.

About road safety in Mumbai

On the other hand, at a cost of Rs 20,000 per kilometre, the Bombay Municipal Corporation plans to hire new road safety auditors. The project's overall cost is estimated to be approximately Rs 3.15 crore. Officials stated that they will enlist the assistance of auditors in order to address technical faults that result in accidents. The auditors will also suggest changes to the road design.

