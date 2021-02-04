Cycle Expedition To Promote Women Empowerment, BSF DIG Flags Off Event

Two women from Uttarakhand and Bihar, Suruti Rawat and Sawita Mahtav on Wednesday started a cycling expedition from the Wagah border to Arunachal Pradesh, with the purpose to convey a message of a pollution-free environment and women empowerment in the society.

Director General (DIG), BSF, Bhupinder Singh flagged off the cycling expedition. The expedition will culminate in Uttarakhand, which is around 5,000 kilometers from the Wagah border. Their journey will pass from eight states of the country.

"Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. We will go till Arunachal. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," said one of the two women, Suruti Rawat.

"I am from Uttarkashi district. We are starting a trans-Himalaya cycling expedition with an aim of spreading awareness regarding women empowerment and clean Himalaya. This expedition will commence in Arunachal Pradesh. We will communicate with different people during our journey," she added.

Sawita Mahtav, Suruti's companion said, "I am from Bihar and our main motive is to keep mother earth clean and pollution-free. Another prime motto is to promote women's empowerment, we will visit schools and colleges to inform women and girls about their rights. Our focus is to empower the young generation."

READ | BSF Launches Maitree Cycle Rally To Observe 50th Yr Of Bangladesh Liberation War Victory

Special cycle expedition

In November last year, a similar cycle expedition was organized from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to empower and encourage differently-abled people. the event was flagged off from Nishat Mughal Garden in Sri Nagar by the Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana. The cycling expedition which included over 38,00 kilometers of the journey saw participation from 30 Divyangjans both from the civil society and the Special Forces.

READ | Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 8 Days, 17-year-old Pedals 3,600 Km To Make World Record

READ | ‘Infinity Ride 2020’: Special Cycle Expedition From Kashmir To Kanyakumari Flagged Off

READ | Srinagar: AYUSH & BSF Organise COVID-19 Awareness Camp; Distribute Immunity-boosting Meds

(With ANI Inputs)