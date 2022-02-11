Cyclist group leaves Jaipur for Bikaner to spread message of cancer prevention, organ donation

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) A group of 10 cyclists left for Bikaner from Jaipur on Thursday to motivate people for organ donation and to spread the message of cancer prevention. The group arrived here from Agra.

Dr SS Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association, flagged off the group at Rajasthan hospital here.

Dermatologist at the hospital Dr. Dinesh Mathur, who is the convener of the programme, said the group is led by Dr Narendra Patwardhan of Pune and had left Agra on Sunday.

The group members are in the age of 50-82 years and are spreading awareness against coronavirus, cancer prevention and to motivate people for organ donation.

Asthma specialist Dr Virendra Singh and other doctors of the hospital were also present on the occasion. PTI SDA CK

