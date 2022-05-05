Cyclone Alert Issued For Odisha: When Will It Hit Coast, Wind Speed, All You Need To Know

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert on the possibility of a cyclonic storm crossing the Odisha coast in the succeeding week while the state government notified that it is prepared for the disaster. Urging the public to not panic, an IMD scientist stated that a low-pressure area may be formed in the South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6.

The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to stay alert and vigilant while considering the possibility of a potential natural disaster.

"We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. After formation, we are expecting the low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hours i.e. May 8," a senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das told news agency ANI.

"As of now, we are expecting the wind speed (because of depression) to be around 40-50 km/hr from May 5 onwards, which will further increase to 55-65 km/hr for gusting up to 75 km/hr on May 8," he added.

Odisha prepared for any eventuality: Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra

Following IMD's notification, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said on Wednesday that Odisha is well prepared for the eventuality and that the collectors have been directed to note the possibility of a calamity. He further noted that all low pressures in the sea do not emerge as cyclones but fizzle out within the water body.

"Beware of storms, don't panic. The government is always with you," Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain shared on Twitter and mentioned that the food supply department is monitoring the market and strict actions will be taken against people who are found hoarding basic supplies or resorting to black marketing amid disaster.

In the span of three years, Odisha has witnessed successive cyclone storms, namely, Cyclone Jawad in 2021, Cyclone Yaas in 2021, Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and Cyclone Fani in 2019. In 2018, Cyclone Titli left authorities in shock, as the weather system had unexpectedly changed its course and entered the Gajapati district, where no major preparations were made to deal with the calamity. Seventy-seven people were killed in Odisha due to heavy rainfall and landslide that accompanied the cyclone.